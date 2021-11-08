NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Reaches New 12-Month High at $1,830.00

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (LON:NBPE) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,830 ($23.91) and last traded at GBX 1,825 ($23.84), with a volume of 9928 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,805 ($23.58).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.06, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,606.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is £148.41. The stock has a market capitalization of £851.23 million and a P/E ratio of 164.46.

In related news, insider John Falla acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,558 ($20.36) per share, with a total value of £31,160 ($40,710.74).

NB Private Equity Partners Limited (the Fund) is a Guernsey-based closed-end investment company. The Fund’s objective is to produce attractive returns by investing in the private equity asset class through income investments direct equity investments and fund investments while managing investment risk through diversification across asset class, vintage year, geography, industry and sponsor.

