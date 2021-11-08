Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Civista Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company is involved in the business of community banking, through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Ohio. Civista Bancshares, Inc., formerly known as First Citizens Banc Corp, is based in SANDUSKY, United States. “

Shares of NASDAQ:CIVB opened at $25.25 on Thursday. Civista Bancshares has a 52-week low of $14.46 and a 52-week high of $25.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $382.26 million, a PE ratio of 9.90 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.61.

Civista Bancshares (NASDAQ:CIVB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The bank reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Civista Bancshares had a return on equity of 11.33% and a net margin of 29.43%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Civista Bancshares will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th were issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 18th. Civista Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.96%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CIVB. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Civista Bancshares by 32.9% in the third quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 115,549 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,684,000 after acquiring an additional 28,597 shares during the last quarter. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Civista Bancshares in the third quarter valued at $238,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Civista Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth $224,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,347 shares of the bank’s stock worth $380,000 after acquiring an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civista Bancshares by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 53.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Civista Bancshares, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the community banking business. It provides financial services through its offices in the Ohio counties of Erie, Crawford, Champaign, Franklin, Logan, Summit, Huron, Ottawa, Madison, Union and Richland. The firm’s primary deposit products are checking, savings, and term certificate accounts, and its lending products are residential mortgage, commercial and installment loans.

