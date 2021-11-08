Fmr LLC Has $27,000 Position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP)

Fmr LLC grew its position in The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) by 97.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,326 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the quarter. Fmr LLC’s holdings in The E.W. Scripps were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SSP. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in The E.W. Scripps by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in The E.W. Scripps by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,609 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in The E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth approximately $398,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in The E.W. Scripps by 52.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in The E.W. Scripps during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.34% of the company’s stock.

SSP opened at $21.45 on Monday. The E.W. Scripps Company has a fifty-two week low of $10.71 and a fifty-two week high of $24.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.41.

The E.W. Scripps (NASDAQ:SSP) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The E.W. Scripps had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 20.97%. The firm had revenue of $565.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The E.W. Scripps from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

About The E.W. Scripps

The E.W. Scripps Co engages in the television and newspaper publishing. It operates through the following business segments: Local Media, National Media, and Other. The Local Media segment comprises local broadcast television stations and their related digital operations. The National Media segment consists of national media businesses including over-the-air broadcast networks, Katz, podcast business, Midroll, next generation national news network, Newsy, and other national brands.

