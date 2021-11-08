Fmr LLC Sells 526 Shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX)

Fmr LLC reduced its position in shares of Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABTX) by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 526 shares during the period. Fmr LLC’s holdings in Allegiance Bancshares were worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ABTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Allegiance Bancshares by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 72,266 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,930,000 after purchasing an additional 11,455 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 7.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 328,172 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,304,000 after acquiring an additional 22,329 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 74.3% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 391,509 shares of the bank’s stock worth $15,872,000 after acquiring an additional 166,912 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 116.9% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 11,140 shares of the bank’s stock worth $452,000 after acquiring an additional 6,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Allegiance Bancshares by 49.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,266,000 after acquiring an additional 10,342 shares during the last quarter. 49.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Allegiance Bancshares alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Allegiance Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:ABTX opened at $40.25 on Monday. Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. has a one year low of $27.60 and a one year high of $43.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.81 and a 200-day moving average of $38.42. The stock has a market cap of $814.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegiance Bancshares (NASDAQ:ABTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The bank reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.07). Allegiance Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 29.13%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Allegiance Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Allegiance Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.94%.

About Allegiance Bancshares

Allegiance Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking services primarily to Houston metropolitan area-based small to medium-sized businesses and individual customers. The company was founded by George Martinez and Steven F. Retzloff in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Read More: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Allegiance Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegiance Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.