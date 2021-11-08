Schrödinger (SDGR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the quarter. Schrödinger has set its FY 2021 guidance at EPS.Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $29.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. On average, analysts expect Schrödinger to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Schrödinger stock opened at $57.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $65.21. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -92.39 and a beta of 1.00. Schrödinger has a 52-week low of $49.06 and a 52-week high of $117.00.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total transaction of $77,659.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 18,389 shares of company stock valued at $1,126,298. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Schrödinger stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) by 94.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,173,590 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 570,895 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.66% of Schrödinger worth $88,736,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 55.17% of the company’s stock.

SDGR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Schrödinger in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.00.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

