Insider Selling: CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Insider Sells $1,097,255.76 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of CBRE stock opened at $106.68 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $107.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.
CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.
About CBRE Group
CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.
