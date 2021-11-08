Insider Selling: CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Insider Sells $1,097,255.76 in Stock

CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) insider Michael J. Lafitte sold 10,468 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.82, for a total transaction of $1,097,255.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $106.68 on Monday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.76 and a 12-month high of $107.88. The company has a market capitalization of $35.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $99.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.20. CBRE Group had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 196.0% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 23.6% in the second quarter. CX Institutional now owns 785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the first quarter worth about $72,000. 94.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $89.80.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

