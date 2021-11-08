Stifel Nicolaus Raises Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Price Target to $2,700.00

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its price target increased by Stifel Nicolaus from $2,450.00 to $2,700.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BKNG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Booking from $2,550.00 to $2,650.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,700.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America lifted their price target on Booking from $2,950.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Wedbush lifted their price target on Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $2,651.33.

Get Booking alerts:

Shares of BKNG stock opened at $2,618.97 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2,406.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,306.74. Booking has a twelve month low of $1,701.09 and a twelve month high of $2,631.68. The company has a market capitalization of $107.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 285.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $37.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $31.56 by $6.14. Booking had a return on equity of 24.32% and a net margin of 4.15%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $12.27 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking will post 41.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Booking news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,520.00, for a total transaction of $461,160.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,530.33, for a total value of $1,897,747.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Malaga Cove Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Booking by 22.5% in the third quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 545 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,294,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of Booking by 1,600.0% in the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 34 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 3.1% in the third quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 2,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 16,230.2% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 39,764 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in shares of Booking by 126.0% in the third quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 174 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.