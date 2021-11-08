Insider Selling: Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Sells 2,000 Shares of Stock

Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) SVP Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.49, for a total transaction of $260,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Francis Pine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Xylem alerts:

On Friday, October 1st, Matthew Francis Pine sold 2,000 shares of Xylem stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total transaction of $242,840.00.

XYL opened at $131.01 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Xylem Inc. has a 52-week low of $90.55 and a 52-week high of $138.78. The company has a 50 day moving average of $129.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $123.69. The company has a market cap of $23.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.38, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 1.03.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.04. Xylem had a net margin of 8.81% and a return on equity of 15.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.37%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $117.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Xylem from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Xylem in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities downgraded shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Xylem from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Xylem by 15.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,998 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Xylem by 309.6% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 28,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 21,164 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates raised its position in Xylem by 0.6% during the third quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 118,712 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $14,683,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. bought a new position in Xylem during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,144,000. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its position in shares of Xylem by 1.7% in the third quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 96,635 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,952,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.03% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and application of engineered technologies for the water industry. It operates through following business segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement and Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment focuses on the transportation, treatment and testing of water.

Further Reading: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.