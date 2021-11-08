Greggs’ (GGGSF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Greggs (OTCMKTS:GGGSF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

GGGSF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Friday, October 22nd.

OTCMKTS GGGSF opened at $40.00 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $35.65. Greggs has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $40.00.

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

