LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Director Sells $208,836.00 in Stock

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Director Debora B. Tomlin sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $208,836.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $55.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11. The stock has a market cap of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.47 and a beta of 1.16. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $38.50 and a 12 month high of $87.38.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.21. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RAMP. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded LiveRamp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on LiveRamp from $82.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on LiveRamp in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.10.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in LiveRamp in the 2nd quarter valued at $125,697,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in LiveRamp by 575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,436,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,288,000 after buying an additional 1,223,545 shares during the last quarter. RGM Capital LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 33.6% in the 2nd quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 2,914,040 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,523,000 after buying an additional 732,833 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 48.1% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,594,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,728,000 after purchasing an additional 517,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of LiveRamp by 7,200.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 456,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,923,000 after purchasing an additional 450,445 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc operates as a global technology company. It is engaged in providing identity platform leveraged by brands and partners to deliver innovative products and exceptional experiences. The firm’s identifyLink connects people, data and devices across the digital and physical world, powering the people-based marketing revolution and allowing consumers to safely connect with brands and products.

