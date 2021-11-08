Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2023 Earnings of $14.28 Per Share

Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Cable One in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $14.28 for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Cable One’s Q2 2023 earnings at $14.63 EPS and Q3 2023 earnings at $15.50 EPS.

Get Cable One alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cable One from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,236.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 11th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Cable One from $2,671.00 to $2,480.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Cable One from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $2,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Cable One from $2,100.00 to $2,300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,149.57.

Shares of CABO stock opened at $1,767.01 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,865.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,868.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27. The stock has a market cap of $10.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.88 and a beta of 0.55. Cable One has a twelve month low of $1,674.35 and a twelve month high of $2,326.80.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $8.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $12.60 by ($4.27). Cable One had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $430.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.96 EPS. Cable One’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CABO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cable One by 1.2% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Cable One by 1.6% during the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $705,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Cable One by 40.0% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in Cable One by 12.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 54 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Cable One by 0.9% during the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas O. Might sold 1,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,058.92, for a total transaction of $2,445,996.96. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,372,510.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julia M. Laulis sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,811.00, for a total value of $595,819.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,475 shares of company stock valued at $13,192,659 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $2.75 dividend. This is an increase from Cable One’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Cable One’s payout ratio is presently 20.47%.

About Cable One

Cable ONE, Inc is a cable and broadband communications provider. It provides consumers with an array of communications and entertainment services, including Internet and wireless fiber solutions, cable television and phone service under the brand name Sparklight. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

Featured Article: Capital gains and your 401(k) or IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Cable One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cable One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.