Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) Insider Sells $139,839.00 in Stock

Kopin Co. (NASDAQ:KOPN) insider Paul Christopher Baker sold 19,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.00, for a total value of $139,839.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Paul Christopher Baker also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 9th, Paul Christopher Baker sold 7,500 shares of Kopin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.93, for a total value of $44,475.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $6.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.58. The stock has a market cap of $609.32 million, a P/E ratio of -73.99 and a beta of 2.12. Kopin Co. has a 52-week low of $1.28 and a 52-week high of $13.62.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.02. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 19.10%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Kopin Co. will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on KOPN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kopin from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. TheStreet downgraded Kopin from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KOPN. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kopin by 289.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,791,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,194,000 after buying an additional 3,560,383 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Kopin by 124.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,192,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,478,000 after buying an additional 2,878,070 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kopin by 31.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,999,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,713,000 after buying an additional 959,782 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Kopin during the 2nd quarter worth $7,792,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kopin by 105.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,267,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,372,000 after purchasing an additional 650,003 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.21% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and sale of wearable technologies which include components and systems. Its portfolio includes AMLCD, LCOS displays, OLED displays, ASIC, backlights, and optical lenses. The firm uses semiconductor material technology to design, manufacture and market its component products for use in military, enterprise and consumer electronic applications, training and simulation equipment and 3D metrology equipment.

