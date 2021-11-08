Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires 56,127 Shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS) by 358.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 71,765 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,127 shares during the quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in Spartacus Acquisition were worth $721,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Highbridge Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $11,096,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the first quarter valued at $8,272,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $5,276,000. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition in the second quarter valued at $3,213,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp raised its stake in shares of Spartacus Acquisition by 86.2% in the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 564,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,558,000 after buying an additional 261,249 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Spartacus Acquisition alerts:

In other news, major shareholder Neil S. Subin bought 1,105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $11,050,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of TMTS opened at $10.86 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Spartacus Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.65 and a 1 year high of $11.03.

Spartacus Acquisition Company Profile

Spartacus Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Duluth, Georgia.

Featured Story: Beige Book

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spartacus Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:TMTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Spartacus Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spartacus Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.