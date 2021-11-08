Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Invests $707,000 in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 28,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $707,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in shares of Oatly Group in the second quarter worth $32,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $36,000. Sander Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $49,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Oatly Group during the second quarter valued at $212,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.76% of the company’s stock.

OTLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Truist Securities reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Oatly Group in a research report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Oatly Group from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Oatly Group from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oatly Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of 27.43.

NASDAQ OTLY opened at 13.15 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.79 and a quick ratio of 5.47. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of 15.29. Oatly Group AB has a twelve month low of 12.63 and a twelve month high of 29.00.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported -0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.10 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 146.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of 146.98 million. Oatly Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Oatly Group AB will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group Company Profile

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, and frozen desserts and novelties; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oatmilk in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including cooking creams, crÃ¨me fraiche products, whipping creams, vanilla custards, and spreads in a variety of flavors.

