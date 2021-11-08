Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Buys 14,504 Shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) by 204.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,605 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,504 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC’s holdings in bluebird bio were worth $691,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in bluebird bio by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,909,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $188,972,000 after buying an additional 1,921,571 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 123.7% during the 1st quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 1,964,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $59,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,000 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 205.4% during the 1st quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,304,246 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,323,000 after purchasing an additional 877,146 shares during the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. purchased a new stake in bluebird bio during the 1st quarter valued at $26,381,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 74.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,774,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,755,000 after purchasing an additional 755,963 shares during the last quarter. 77.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLUE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. SVB Leerink downgraded bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on bluebird bio from $29.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.57.

NASDAQ BLUE opened at $13.14 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $887.99 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 1.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.60 and its 200 day moving average is $25.04. bluebird bio, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.90 and a fifty-two week high of $53.68.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.65) by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $22.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.07 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 1,675.98% and a negative return on equity of 66.53%. bluebird bio’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.94) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

