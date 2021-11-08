Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 27,200 Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 27,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FLO. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 1,346 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Flowers Foods in the 2nd quarter worth about $117,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flowers Foods stock opened at $25.24 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.18. The company has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.59 and a beta of 0.28. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.66 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.04. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.93% and a net margin of 5.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is currently 78.50%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th.

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

