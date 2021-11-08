China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) Shares Acquired by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG increased its position in China Petroleum & Chemical Co. (NYSE:SNP) by 652.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 169,310 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,800 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in China Petroleum & Chemical were worth $8,638,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 6.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,280 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 8,093 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 10.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,045 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after purchasing an additional 6,983 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 0.9% in the second quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 54,554 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in China Petroleum & Chemical by 167.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,240 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 13,304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in China Petroleum & Chemical in the second quarter worth about $938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNP stock opened at $48.26 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $49.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.01. China Petroleum & Chemical Co. has a 52 week low of $41.21 and a 52 week high of $58.40. The company has a market cap of $58.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a PEG ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 0.81.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $2.4742 dividend. This is an increase from China Petroleum & Chemical’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.98. This represents a yield of 10.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. China Petroleum & Chemical’s payout ratio is presently 106.54%.

About China Petroleum & Chemical

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, an energy and chemical company, engages in oil and gas, and chemical operations in the People's Republic of China. It operates through five segments: Exploration and Production, Refining, Marketing and Distribution, Chemicals, and Corporate and Others.

