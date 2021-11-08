Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) Price Target Lowered to C$25.00 at Scotiabank

Torex Gold Resources (OTCMKTS:TORXF) had its price target decreased by Scotiabank from C$26.00 to C$25.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

TORXF has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. National Bankshares reissued a hold rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Torex Gold Resources in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Torex Gold Resources from C$27.00 to C$26.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $23.75.

TORXF opened at $11.91 on Thursday. Torex Gold Resources has a fifty-two week low of $9.37 and a fifty-two week high of $17.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.95 and a 200-day moving average of $11.86.

Torex Gold Resources, Inc is a Canadian based resource company, which engages in the exploration and development of precious metal resources with a focus on gold. It holds interest in Morelos gold project. The company was founded on November 13, 1980 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

