Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) vs. First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) Financial Review

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX) and First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Veritex and First Foundation’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Veritex $369.19 million 5.70 $73.88 million $1.56 27.28 First Foundation $298.54 million 4.30 $84.37 million $2.41 11.88

First Foundation has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Veritex. First Foundation is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Veritex, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.6% of Veritex shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.6% of First Foundation shares are held by institutional investors. 4.7% of Veritex shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.9% of First Foundation shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Veritex has a beta of 1.63, suggesting that its stock price is 63% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, First Foundation has a beta of 1.41, suggesting that its stock price is 41% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Veritex pays an annual dividend of $0.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. First Foundation pays an annual dividend of $0.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.3%. Veritex pays out 51.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. First Foundation pays out 14.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Veritex has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years and First Foundation has increased its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Veritex and First Foundation, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Veritex 0 0 2 1 3.33 First Foundation 0 0 2 0 3.00

Veritex currently has a consensus price target of $44.67, indicating a potential upside of 4.97%. First Foundation has a consensus price target of $32.00, indicating a potential upside of 11.81%. Given First Foundation’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe First Foundation is more favorable than Veritex.

Profitability

This table compares Veritex and First Foundation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Veritex 33.49% 10.17% 1.37% First Foundation 35.01% 15.11% 1.48%

Veritex Company Profile

Veritex Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products; mortgages; and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation, Inc. is a bank holding, which engages in the provision of comprehensive platform of financial services to individuals, businesses, and organizations. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Wealth Management. The company was founded by John Avak Hakopian and Ulrich Emanuel Keller, Jr. in 1990 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

