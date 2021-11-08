Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) Expected to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share

Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) – Raymond James increased their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Royal Gold in a note issued to investors on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the basic materials company will earn $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.01. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $136.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Royal Gold’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 49.12%. The business had revenue of $174.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.16 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.82 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on RGLD. TD Securities lowered their price target on Royal Gold from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $117.21 price target on shares of Royal Gold in a report on Monday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Royal Gold from $138.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. KeyCorp started coverage on Royal Gold in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on Royal Gold from C$160.00 to C$155.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Royal Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $136.03.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $105.16 on Monday. Royal Gold has a twelve month low of $92.01 and a twelve month high of $129.69. The company has a market capitalization of $6.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.17.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RGLD. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 97.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,430,978 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,622,000 after buying an additional 1,200,902 shares during the period. NFJ Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the first quarter valued at $37,906,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Gold by 87.1% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 650,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,239,000 after buying an additional 302,936 shares during the period. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $30,294,000. Finally, Anchor Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Gold during the second quarter worth $27,421,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Royal Gold news, CFO Paul Libner sold 921 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total transaction of $103,686.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,990.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Randy Shefman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.19, for a total value of $111,190.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $890,187.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

About Royal Gold

Royal Gold, Inc engages in the acquisition and management of metal streams, royalties, and similar interests. It operates through the following segments: Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests, and Acquisition and Management of Royalty Interests. The Acquisition and Management of Stream Interests segment involves in the purchase agreement that provides, in exchange for an upfront deposit payment, the right to purchase all or a portion of one or more metals.

