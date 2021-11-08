LPL Financial LLC Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Robert Half International Inc. (NYSE:RHI) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,882 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Robert Half International were worth $1,031,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Robert Half International by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 29,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Robert Half International by 176.8% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Robert Half International by 108.0% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 7,534 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Robert Half International by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 510,328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its position in Robert Half International by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 61,622 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,811,000 after acquiring an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. 86.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Robert Half International stock opened at $118.76 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.38, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.59. Robert Half International Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.51 and a 52 week high of $120.83.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 21st. The business services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.13. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 42.19% and a net margin of 8.76%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half International Inc. will post 5.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 24th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 23rd. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 56.30%.

In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 10,000 shares of Robert Half International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.99, for a total transaction of $1,009,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,076,223.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RHI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Robert Half International from $118.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Truist upped their target price on Robert Half International from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Robert Half International from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $103.71.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

