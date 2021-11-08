Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) Given Neutral Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued their neutral rating on shares of Wacker Chemie (OTCMKTS:WKCMF) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Societe Generale cut shares of Wacker Chemie from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Wacker Chemie from €161.00 ($189.41) to €175.00 ($205.88) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $170.50.

Shares of WKCMF stock opened at $186.00 on Thursday. Wacker Chemie has a one year low of $106.00 and a one year high of $189.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $180.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.97.

Wacker Chemie AG engages in the manufacture and distribution of chemical products. It operates through the following segments: Silicones, Polymers, Biosolutions, Polysilicons, and Other. The Silicones segment includes silicones and silicone rubber for consumer goods, chemicals, energy and electronics applications, and construction products.

