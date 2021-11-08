Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) Given “Underweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Geberit (OTCMKTS:GBERY) in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on GBERY. Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Geberit from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale restated a hold rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Geberit in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

GBERY opened at $78.76 on Thursday. Geberit has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $78.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.82.

Geberit AG engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of sanitary products and systems for the residential and industrial construction industry. It offers installation and flushing systems such as installation systems, cisterns and mechanisms; bathroom system such as bathroom ceramics and furniture, showers and bathtubs, taps and controls, and shower toilets; and piping systems such as building drainage and supply systems.

