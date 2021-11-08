ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.38.

MT opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.04. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $36.58.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal during the third quarter valued at $263,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 40.3% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 61,806 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 17,750 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 22.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,072 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,305 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 29,247.8% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 152,902 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,612,000 after buying an additional 152,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 6.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 47,261 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,425,000 after buying an additional 3,012 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.35% of the company’s stock.

About ArcelorMittal

ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.

