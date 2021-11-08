ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded ArcelorMittal to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ArcelorMittal currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.38.
MT opened at $32.47 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.04. ArcelorMittal has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $36.58.
About ArcelorMittal
ArcelorMittal SA is a holding company, which engages in steelmaking and mining activities. It operates through the following business segments: NAFTA, Brazil, Europe, Africa and Commonwealth of Independent States (ACIS), Mining, and Others. The NAFTA segment consists of flat products such as slabs, hot-rolled coil, cold-rolled coil, coated steel, and plate.
