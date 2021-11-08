NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRBO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals posted earnings of ($0.19) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

On average, analysts expect that NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.67) per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($0.70) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:NRBO) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03).

Several research firms have commented on NRBO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 3,363 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC purchased a new position in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals by 69.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.60% of the company’s stock.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $2.00 on Monday. NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.75 and a 52 week high of $7.61. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.16. The stock has a market cap of $44.57 million, a P/E ratio of -1.16 and a beta of 0.40.

NeuroBo Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing and commercializing multi-modal disease-modifying therapies. Its pipeline include ANA001, a proprietary oral niclosamide formulation; Gemcabene, which is assessed as an acute indication for COVID-19; NB-01, a treatment for painful diabetic neuropathy; and NB-02, which has the potential to treat the symptoms of cognitive impairment and modify the progression of neurodegenerative diseases.

