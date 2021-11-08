Scotiabank Boosts Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Price Target to C$43.00

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) had its price objective lifted by Scotiabank from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$42.00 to C$48.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pembina Pipeline from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 27th. TD Securities initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. They set a neutral rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pembina Pipeline currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $40.10.

Shares of NYSE:PBA opened at $33.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.97 and a beta of 1.43. Pembina Pipeline has a 1 year low of $20.53 and a 1 year high of $34.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.99.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter. Pembina Pipeline had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 9.58%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pembina Pipeline will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 25th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 22nd. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.86%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is currently 134.69%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACG Wealth bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $267,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,099,249 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,693,000 after buying an additional 569,528 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 480,304 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $13,852,000 after buying an additional 11,980 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 55,288 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,758,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline during the 1st quarter worth approximately $12,217,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Company Profile

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

