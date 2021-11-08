Alexco Resource (AXU) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th. Analysts expect Alexco Resource to post earnings of C$0.02 per share for the quarter.

Alexco Resource (TSE:AXU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.05). The firm had revenue of C$7.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.40 million.

Shares of TSE AXU opened at C$2.44 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$2.13 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.74. Alexco Resource has a 1 year low of C$1.81 and a 1 year high of C$4.38. The firm has a market capitalization of C$368.22 million and a PE ratio of -11.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Alexco Resource to a “buy” rating and set a C$3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

About Alexco Resource

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc, and gold deposits. It owns interests in the majority of the historic Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 722 quartz mining leases, 873 quartz claims, 24 placer mining claims, 1 quartz mining license and 50% of 3 quartz mining leases, 2 crown grants, and 6 fee simple lots and 7 surface leases located in Yukon Territory.

