True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) Price Target Increased to C$7.75 by Analysts at Raymond James

True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:TUERF) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from C$7.50 to C$7.75 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Raymond James currently has a market perform rating on the stock.

Separately, National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust from C$7.25 to C$7.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, July 19th.

Get True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

TUERF stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $0.00 and a 12 month high of $8.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.97.

True North Commercial REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition of commercial office properties. It seeks to identify potential acquisitions using investment criteria that focuses on the security of cash flow, capital appreciation, value enhancement. The company was founded by Daniel Drimmer on December 14, 2012 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Featured Story: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for True North Commercial Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.