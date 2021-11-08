CIBC Lowers Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) Price Target to C$125.00

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) had its price objective reduced by CIBC from C$190.00 to C$125.00 in a research note published on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on LSPD. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $114.00 to $104.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Lightspeed POS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Lightspeed POS from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. TD Securities raised shares of Lightspeed POS to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lightspeed POS from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $114.20.

LSPD stock opened at $73.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Lightspeed POS has a 1 year low of $37.92 and a 1 year high of $130.02. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $104.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.19. The firm has a market cap of $9.77 billion, a PE ratio of -47.44 and a beta of 3.57.

Lightspeed POS (NASDAQ:LSPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $133.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.17 million. Lightspeed POS had a negative net margin of 49.63% and a negative return on equity of 3.87%. Lightspeed POS’s quarterly revenue was up 192.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.20) EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Lightspeed POS will post -0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSPD. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 227.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 5,983 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 71.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after acquiring an additional 10,214 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 41.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 45,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,880,000 after acquiring an additional 13,361 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 403.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,393,000 after acquiring an additional 81,566 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Lightspeed POS by 33.0% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 64,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,037,000 after acquiring an additional 15,938 shares during the period. 53.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lightspeed POS Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Germany, Australia, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

