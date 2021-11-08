Lucid Group (LCID) to Release Earnings on Monday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ LCID opened at 41.80 on Monday. Lucid Group has a fifty-two week low of 9.66 and a fifty-two week high of 64.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of 25.01.

LCID has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

