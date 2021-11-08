Lucid Group (LCID) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, November 15th. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 41.80 on Monday. Lucid Group has a 12 month low of 9.66 and a 12 month high of 64.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of 25.01.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Lucid Group in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

