Stifel Financial Corp Reduces Position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN)

Stifel Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF (NYSEARCA:EWN) by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,928 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF by 62.2% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000.

NYSEARCA:EWN opened at $53.12 on Monday. iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF has a twelve month low of $37.08 and a twelve month high of $54.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $51.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.13.

iShares MSCI Netherlands ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Netherlands Investable Market Index (the Index).

