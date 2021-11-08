Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Sold by Stifel Financial Corp

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 721 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Endava were worth $490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 146.4% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Endava by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth about $150,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Endava by 2,444.0% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Endava during the 2nd quarter worth about $218,000. 47.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DAVA opened at $167.99 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 161.53, a PEG ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.02. Endava plc has a 12-month low of $60.01 and a 12-month high of $171.43.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The business had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $131.52 million. Endava had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 9.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Endava in a research report on Friday, October 8th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.89.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

