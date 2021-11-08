Stifel Financial Corp Buys 1,397 Shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV)

Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV) by 82.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,397 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 360 Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,441,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,506 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 17,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,045,000.

Get Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVOV opened at $174.86 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $164.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $163.54. Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $175.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVOV).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.