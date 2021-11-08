Stifel Financial Corp Cuts Stock Position in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Stifel Financial Corp cut its stake in Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) by 53.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,105 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,338 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Qualtrics International were worth $540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 9.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the first quarter worth $99,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 11.3% in the second quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 32,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,227,000 after buying an additional 3,248 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Qualtrics International in the second quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Qualtrics International by 53.7% in the second quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 14,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 5,168 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of Qualtrics International stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.57, for a total value of $84,477.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 5,442 shares of company stock worth $247,176 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XM. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.44.

XM opened at $43.46 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.36 and a 1 year high of $57.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion and a PE ratio of -28.78.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $271.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.18 million. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

