Stifel Financial Corp Decreases Holdings in ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN)

Stifel Financial Corp lessened its stake in shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMGN) by 2.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,315 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,376 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in ImmunoGen were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IMGN. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $47,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 21.5% during the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 14,249 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in ImmunoGen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 910,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,377,000 after purchasing an additional 49,859 shares during the period. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in ImmunoGen during the first quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.16% of the company’s stock.

IMGN stock opened at $6.58 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.95 and a 200-day moving average of $6.18. ImmunoGen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.97 and a 12 month high of $10.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.35 and a beta of 1.22.

ImmunoGen (NASDAQ:IMGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.01. ImmunoGen had a negative net margin of 55.41% and a negative return on equity of 85.94%. The company had revenue of $9.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.03 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.13) earnings per share. ImmunoGen’s revenue was down 49.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ImmunoGen, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of ImmunoGen from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.25.

ImmunoGen, Inc engages in the discovery and development of antibody-drug conjugates to improve outcomes for cancer patients. Its pipeline includes Mirvetuximab Soravtansine, IMGN632, IMGC936, and IMGN151. The company was founded on March 27, 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, MA.

