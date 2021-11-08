Stifel Financial Corp Has $529,000 Stock Holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY) by 66.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 31,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,626 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund were worth $529,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sit Investment Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $4,642,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $2,135,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $607,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund during the second quarter worth about $171,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 4.8% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period. 38.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MQY opened at $16.28 on Monday. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.35 and a 12 month high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.55.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund Profile

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide shareholders with current income exempt from federal income taxes. The company was founded on July 21, 1992 is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

