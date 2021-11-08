Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.15% of National Western Life Group worth $9,386,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NWLI. Brandes Investment Partners LP increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 36.0% during the second quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 62,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,926,000 after buying an additional 16,419 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 54,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,495,000 after buying an additional 7,865 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,314,000 after buying an additional 4,817 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of National Western Life Group during the first quarter valued at $1,173,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of National Western Life Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 266,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after buying an additional 4,358 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $221.44 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $805.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.16. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $180.00 and a 12 month high of $260.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $214.46.

National Western Life Group (NASDAQ:NWLI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $14.11 earnings per share for the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.30% and a net margin of 17.47%. The company had revenue of $222.17 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of life insurance services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Insurance Operations and International Insurance Operations. The Domestic Insurance Operations segment includes annuities, universal life insurance, and traditional life insurance, which include both term and whole life products.

