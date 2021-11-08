Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 71,865 Shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) by 34.3% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 281,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 71,865 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Phathom Pharmaceuticals were worth $9,524,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,954,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,414,000 after buying an additional 16,012 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,559,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,783,000 after buying an additional 79,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,160,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,282,000 after buying an additional 344,497 shares in the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 1,152.3% during the first quarter. Caas Capital Management LP now owns 210,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,924,000 after purchasing an additional 194,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB boosted its position in Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 6.4% during the second quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 186,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,303,000 after purchasing an additional 11,210 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ PHAT opened at $22.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 5.34 and a current ratio of 5.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $700.49 million, a P/E ratio of -4.90 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.85. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.71 and a fifty-two week high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.07) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PHAT. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Phathom Pharmaceuticals from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Phathom Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Phathom Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.25.

In other news, Director David A. Socks sold 15,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total value of $505,282.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director David A. Socks sold 13,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.80, for a total value of $455,920.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 47,371 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,703. Corporate insiders own 39.80% of the company’s stock.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

