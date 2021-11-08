National Bankshares Raises goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$220.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY) had its price target hoisted by National Bankshares from C$196.00 to C$220.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. National Bankshares currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

GSY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on goeasy from C$166.00 to C$207.00 in a report on Monday, August 9th. Desjardins increased their price target on goeasy from C$190.00 to C$202.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on goeasy to C$196.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TD Securities assumed coverage on goeasy in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a buy rating and a C$261.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on goeasy from C$168.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$217.29.

Get goeasy alerts:

TSE:GSY opened at C$182.90 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.40, a current ratio of 15.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 209.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$198.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$172.31. goeasy has a 52 week low of C$78.00 and a 52 week high of C$218.35. The company has a market cap of C$3.02 billion and a PE ratio of 13.62.

goeasy (TSE:GSY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$2.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.51 by C$0.10. The firm had revenue of C$202.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$197.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that goeasy will post 12.4700005 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. goeasy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.53%.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides loans and other financial services to consumers in Canada. It also leases household products to consumers. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans, and secured saving loans; loan protection plans; and an optional home and auto benefits products, which offers road side assistance and a suite of other support services, as well as credit monitoring services.

Further Reading: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.