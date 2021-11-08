Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Etsy, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) – Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Etsy in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer analyst J. Helfstein anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $1.33 for the quarter. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Etsy’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.04 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.49 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.96 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ETSY. Roth Capital cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $245.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist boosted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Etsy from $195.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Etsy from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.29.

Shares of Etsy stock opened at $260.12 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $32.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.72 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 2.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $223.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $198.66. Etsy has a one year low of $113.49 and a one year high of $283.40.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.12. Etsy had a return on equity of 77.17% and a net margin of 21.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share.

In other Etsy news, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.55, for a total transaction of $275,904.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,115,521.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.55, for a total value of $182,099.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 150,086 shares of company stock worth $33,190,915 over the last ninety days. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Etsy by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 165,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,011 shares during the period. TIAA FSB acquired a new position in shares of Etsy during the second quarter valued at approximately $9,687,000. Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.6% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,170 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 117.2% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 645 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Etsy by 69.1% during the second quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 238,883 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $49,172,000 after acquiring an additional 97,639 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.67% of the company’s stock.

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

