Covestro (ETR:1COV) Given a €65.00 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Covestro (ETR:1COV) has been assigned a €65.00 ($76.47) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.27% from the stock’s current price.

1COV has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Nord/LB set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Covestro in a research note on Friday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €76.00 ($89.41) price target on Covestro in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Berenberg Bank set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on Covestro in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on Covestro in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Covestro currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €68.85 ($81.00).

Shares of Covestro stock opened at €54.50 ($64.12) on Monday. Covestro has a fifty-two week low of €41.64 ($48.99) and a fifty-two week high of €63.24 ($74.40). The firm has a market cap of $10.53 billion and a PE ratio of 7.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is €56.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.38.

Covestro AG develops, produces, and markets polymer materials for various industries. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes; Polycarbonates; and Coatings, Adhesives, Specialties (CAS). The Polyurethanes segment develops, produces, and markets chemical precursors, such as diphenylmethane diisocyanate, toluene diisocyanate, and polyether polyol, which are used primarily in the furniture, construction, and automotive industries.

