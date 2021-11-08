Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Research Coverage Started at KeyCorp

Analysts at KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 16.56% from the company’s current price.

Shares of Gitlab stock opened at $123.54 on Monday. Gitlab has a 12-month low of $93.11 and a 12-month high of $132.35.

In other news, insider Crossover Managemen Technology purchased 325,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $77.00 per share, for a total transaction of $25,025,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

