SVB Leerink Cuts AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) Price Target to $37.00

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) had its price target cut by research analysts at SVB Leerink from $41.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink’s target price suggests a potential upside of 50.77% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of AlloVir from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlloVir from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ ALVR opened at $24.54 on Monday. AlloVir has a 1-year low of $16.66 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $21.98.

AlloVir (NASDAQ:ALVR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AlloVir will post -2.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Ercem Atillasoy sold 1,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.23, for a total transaction of $36,684.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Morana Jovan-Embiricos sold 7,769 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.82, for a total transaction of $192,826.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 68,627 shares of company stock valued at $1,578,888. Corporate insiders own 55.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in AlloVir by 20.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 112,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after acquiring an additional 18,757 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in AlloVir by 64.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 44,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after acquiring an additional 17,527 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in AlloVir by 21.3% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,334,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,336,000 after acquiring an additional 234,329 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in AlloVir by 24.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,000 after acquiring an additional 16,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Focus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in AlloVir during the second quarter worth $1,172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.55% of the company’s stock.

AlloVir Company Profile

Allovir, Inc, a clinical-stage cell therapy company, engages in the research and development of allogeneic, off-the-shelf multi-virus specific T cell (VST) therapies to prevent and treat devastating viral-associated diseases. The company's lead product is Viralym-M, an allogeneic, off-the-shelf VST therapy, to treat BK virus, cytomegalovirus, adenovirus, Epstein-Barr virus, and human herpesvirus 6.

