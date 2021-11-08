SigmaRoc (LON:SRC) Given Buy Rating at Liberum Capital

SigmaRoc (LON:SRC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They presently have a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.41% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 135 ($1.76) price objective on shares of SigmaRoc in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Shares of SRC stock opened at GBX 93 ($1.22) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.20. SigmaRoc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 45 ($0.59) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 114.65 ($1.50). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 104.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 95.30. The company has a market capitalization of £593.27 million and a P/E ratio of 30.00.

SigmaRoc plc invests in and/or acquires projects in the construction materials sector in the United Kingdom, Channel Islands, and Belgium. It also produces aggregates and pre-cast concrete; supplies value-added construction materials; and provides shipping logistics, road contracting, and waste recycling services.

