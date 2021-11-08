S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s previous close.
Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 791.67 ($10.34).
Shares of SFOR stock opened at GBX 771 ($10.07) on Monday. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The company has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 783.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 674.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.
S4 Capital Company Profile
S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.
Read More: Sell-Side Analysts
Receive News & Ratings for S4 Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S4 Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.