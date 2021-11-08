S4 Capital (LON:SFOR) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

S4 Capital (LON:SFOR)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a GBX 1,200 ($15.68) price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 55.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of S4 Capital from GBX 775 ($10.13) to GBX 800 ($10.45) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 791.67 ($10.34).

Shares of SFOR stock opened at GBX 771 ($10.07) on Monday. S4 Capital has a 12-month low of GBX 405 ($5.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 878 ($11.47). The company has a market capitalization of £4.27 billion and a P/E ratio of -171.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 783.86 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 674.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92.

In other news, insider Paul Roy sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 834 ($10.90), for a total value of £834,000 ($1,089,626.34). Also, insider Scott Spirit purchased 2,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 714 ($9.33) per share, for a total transaction of £19,770.66 ($25,830.49).

S4 Capital plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital advertising and marketing services company in the Americas, Europe and the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Content Practice and Data & Digital Media Practice segments. The company offers contents, campaigns, and assets for paid, social, and earned media, such as digital platforms and apps, as well as brand activations.

