Geode Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR)

Geode Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TR) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 283,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,917 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.42% of Tootsie Roll Industries worth $9,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,907,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,682,000 after purchasing an additional 24,942 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 10.4% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 689,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after purchasing an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 372,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,145 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries in the second quarter worth about $11,800,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 71.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 87,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,884,000 after purchasing an additional 36,132 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TR stock opened at $33.30 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $31.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28 and a beta of -0.07. Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.16 and a twelve month high of $58.98.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 12th were given a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th.

In related news, major shareholder Leigh R. Weiner sold 285,459 shares of Tootsie Roll Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $9,862,608.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 67.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products. Its brands include tootsie roll, tootsie pop, charms blow pop, andes mints, sugar daddy, charleston chew, dubble bubble, razzles, caramel apple pop, junior mints, cella’s chocolate-covered cherries, and nik-L-nip.

