Geode Capital Management LLC Has $9.94 Million Stake in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Uranium Energy Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:UEC) by 15.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,735,567 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 503,938 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.60% of Uranium Energy worth $9,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of UEC. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 23.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,935 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,392 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Uranium Energy by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 124,421 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 9,835 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Uranium Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UEC. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.60 target price on shares of Uranium Energy in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Uranium Energy from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of UEC stock opened at $4.58 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.88 and a beta of 2.26. Uranium Energy Corp. has a 12 month low of $0.89 and a 12 month high of $4.62.

In other news, Director Moya Gloria L. Ballesta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.92, for a total value of $29,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Uranium Energy Corp. is engages in mining and exploration of uranium. Its activities also include pre-extraction, extraction and processing on uranium projects. The company was founded by Alan P. Lindsay and Amir Adnani on May 16, 2003 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

