Roth Capital Cuts Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) Price Target to $60.00

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) had its price objective trimmed by Roth Capital from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price objective for the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Fate Therapeutics from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a buy rating and set a $116.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $121.00 price objective on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fate Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $107.42.

FATE stock opened at $61.42 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.97 and a beta of 1.52. Fate Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $47.20 and a 12-month high of $121.16. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.78.

Fate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FATE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $14.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.67 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 29.21% and a negative net margin of 359.66%. The business’s revenue was up 88.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.36) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fate Therapeutics will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Cindy Tahl sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total transaction of $2,941,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO J Scott Wolchko sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total value of $1,760,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,031,749 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 18.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FATE. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Fate Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 44.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Fate Therapeutics by 16.1% during the 3rd quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. 97.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fate Therapeutics Company Profile

Fate Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorder. Its pipeline of products includes immuno-ocology candidates and immuno-regulation candidates. The company was founded by Philip Beachy, Sheng Ding, Rudolf Jaenisch, Randall T. Moon, Michael Rudnicki, David Scadden, Leonard Zon, Alexander Rives, Scott Wolchko, and John D.

