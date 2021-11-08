Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases 500,080 Shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX) by 125.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 898,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 500,080 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.55% of Aldeyra Therapeutics worth $10,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perceptive Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Aldeyra Therapeutics by 38.5% during the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 8,703,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $103,402,000 after buying an additional 2,418,421 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 211.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,275,784 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,222,456 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 31.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,696,450 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $30,551,000 after acquiring an additional 643,955 shares during the period. First Light Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Aldeyra Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $31,173,000. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in Aldeyra Therapeutics by 58.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,202,096 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,620,000 after buying an additional 442,302 shares during the period. 77.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aldeyra Therapeutics alerts:

ALDX stock opened at $8.94 on Monday. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc has a twelve month low of $6.47 and a twelve month high of $15.95. The company has a quick ratio of 20.66, a current ratio of 20.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market cap of $519.34 million, a P/E ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.11.

Aldeyra Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALDX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aldeyra Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Aldeyra Therapeutics Company Profile

Aldeyra Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of novel therapies with the potential to improve the lives of patients with immune-mediated diseases. Two of the company’s lead compounds, reproxalap and ADX-629, target reactive aldehyde species (RASP), which are elevated in ocular and systemic inflammatory disease, leading to elevated levels of cytokine release via activation of a broad array of inflammatory factors, including NF-?B, inflammasomes, and Scavenger Receptor A.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc (NASDAQ:ALDX).

Receive News & Ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aldeyra Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.